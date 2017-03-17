Now Playing
Posted: March 17, 2017

Rockers Get Their Irish On

View Larger
Rockers Get Their Irish On
DUBLIN, IRELAND - MARCH 27: The Irish Flag flies at the Easter Sunday Wreath-laying ceremony on the site where the 1916 leaders were executed at the Breakers Yard in Kilmanham Gaol on March 27, 2016 in Dublin, Ireland. Today marks the 100th anniversary of the Easter Rising in the Republic of Ireland when in 1916 a rebellion was attempted to oust British rule of the country. (Photo by Maxwells/Irish Government - Pool/Getty Images)
By Joe Rock

WMMO Music News

For St Patrick’s day let’s look at Rockers and their relationship with Celtic music.

Here is music from Thin Lizzy, Roger Daltrey, Van Morrison, Bruce Springsteen and Mick Jagger.

A few of these songs feature The Chieftains who are like The Beatles of Irish music.

Enjoy and remember, Éirinn go Brách, Slainte!

 

 

 

 

 


