Posted: February 23, 2017

Roger Waters Talks New Album, Tour And An Artists Responsibility To Politics

Roger Waters Talks New Album, Tour And An Artists Responsibility To Politics

By Joe Rock

Roger Waters “Us + Them” tour will be hitting The Amalie arena on July 11th.

He also has a new album on the way “Is This The Life We Really want?”

I had the chance to talk to Roger about the tour, the new album and what he feels his role is when it comes to politics.

Give a listen to the interview below.


