Posted: January 04, 2017

Sammy Hagar Marks A Federal Anniversary

Sammy Hagar Marks A Federal Anniversary
Sammy Hagar Marks A Federal Anniversary

By Joe Rock

“I Can’t Drive 55” is one of Sammy Hagar’s most well known songs.

This week marks the 43rd anniversary of the first federal speed limit of 55.

Sammy decided to send out the tweet below to mark the anniversary.

Below that you can find the song he wrote in opposition of following said limit.


