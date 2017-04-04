Now Playing
Posted: April 04, 2017

Scorpions Presale Information!

Scorpions Presale Information!
Scorpions Presale Information!
Scorpions Presale Information!

By ginotaliercio

WMMO Music News

Scorpions are bringing their Crazy World Tour with Special guests Megadeth to Central Florida! You’ve heard the news, Scorpions will be playing the Amalie Arena in Tampa on October 15th and we’ve got your presale code. Starting Thursday 4/6 at 10am and lasting till 10pm, enter the password PARTY to score your Scorpions tickets early! Get your tickets here.

 

 

 


