Scorpions Tour Cancelled

By hildiwmmo

WMMO Music News

Well, that is a big, fat bummer.

Just as we’re giving away Scorpions tickets to the final date of the tour, word comes in that the last 5 dates have been cancelled.

Apparently, singer Klaus Meine has been battling laryngitis and his doctor has advised him that continuing to strain under those circumstances could cause permanent damage.

See the band’s Tweet, below: