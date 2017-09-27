Now Playing
Posted: September 27, 2017

See Inside Jon Bon Jovi’s New Pad

By hildiwmmo

WMMO Music News

Attention House Hunters addicts, here’s a chance to peek inside Jon Bon Jovi’s brand new apartment in the West Village of New York City.

2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Cocktail Hour

Jon Bon Jovi and wife, Dorothea       Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Just a few weeks ago, we gave you a sneak peak inside Jon’s the jaw-dropping penthouse he listed for almost 40 million dollars.

Now a look inside the one he chose instead – in Greenwich Village, for close to $19 million. Downsizing, I guess…lol.

 

 


