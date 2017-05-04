Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits

Posted: May 04, 2017

See Inside Sting’s $56 Million Penthouse (It’s For Sale)

Comments

Related

View Larger
See Inside Sting’s $56 Million Penthouse (It’s For Sale)
View Larger
See Inside Sting’s $56 Million Penthouse (It’s For Sale)
View Larger
See Inside Sting’s $56 Million Penthouse (It’s For Sale)

By hildiwmmo

WMMO Music News

Wanna see how the other half lives? Or maybe you ARE the other half…in which case, you can make a bid for the penthouse Sting and wife Trudie Styler are selling for $56 million.

It is said to be one of the world’s most powerful addresses – 15 Central Park West in New York City.

The views are pretty spectacular and so is that kitchen – but $56 million? I’d rather have an estate in the country. Or buy a country ; )

See the spectacular pictures here.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download The Free WMMO App!

Download The Free WMMO App!

Orlando's Classic Hits in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation