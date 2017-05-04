See Inside Sting’s $56 Million Penthouse (It’s For Sale)

Wanna see how the other half lives? Or maybe you ARE the other half…in which case, you can make a bid for the penthouse Sting and wife Trudie Styler are selling for $56 million.

It is said to be one of the world’s most powerful addresses – 15 Central Park West in New York City.

The views are pretty spectacular and so is that kitchen – but $56 million? I’d rather have an estate in the country. Or buy a country ; )

See the spectacular pictures here.