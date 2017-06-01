Now Playing
Posted: June 01, 2017

See Inside Tommy Lee's Sick House!

See Inside Tommy Lee's Sick House!
See Inside Tommy Lee's Sick House!
See Inside Tommy Lee's Sick House!

By hildiwmmo

WMMO Music News

What a beautiful house. Classy, even. Surprised that Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee would live in such a fine abode?

Isn’t this the guy with the Jagermeister tap in his bar? I don’t think I’d allow parties in the backyard if I lived in that house. It’s just too spectacular. My favorite “room” in the house. And with that gorgeous L.A. weather…It would be hard to leave.

Well, it can all be yours. The price has even been reduced by a million bucks.

You can now own this mansion in Calabasas for the low, low price of…just about 5 million dollars.

View the pictures and tell us which room is your favorite.

PICTURES HERE.


