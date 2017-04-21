Setlist: Tom Petty’s Tour Opening Show

For those of you hoping to see Tom Petty & Joe Walsh Saturday, May 6 in Tampa, we will have tickets the week leading up to the show!

The 40th Anniversary tour opened last night in Oklahoma City. Watch and listen to a show highlight below and take a look at the setlists from both:

Joe Walsh

“Ordinary Average Guy” “Mother Says” “Take it to the Limit” “Turn to Stone” “In the City” “Funk #49” “Life’s Been Good” “Rocky Mountain Way”

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

“Rockin’ Around (With You)”

“Mary Jane’s Last Dance”

“You Don’t Know How It Feels”

“Forgotten Man”

“You Got Lucky”

“I Won’t Back Down”

“Free Fallin’”

“American Dream Plan B”

“Walls”

“It’s Good to Be King”

“Don’t Come Around Here No More”

“Wildflowers”

“Something Good Coming”

“Time to Move On”

“Learning to Fly”

“Yer So Bad”

“I Should Have Known It”

“Refugee”

“Runnin’ Down a Dream”

“You Wreck Me”

“American Girl”