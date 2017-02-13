Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 13, 2017
Southside Johnny Talks To Me About His Upcoming Area Shows And So Much More
By
Joe Rock
Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes are a party band like nobody else.
When you see them in concert you can’t help but start moving and have a great time.
You can see for yourself when Johnny and The Jukes play The Mount Dora Community Center on February 28th.
Johnny was kind enough to talk to me about his upcoming shows in the area, his latest album, how Jon Bon Jovi says he wouldn’t be a singer if not for him and so much more.
Listen to the interview below and then check out a few videos below that.
You're Almost Done!
