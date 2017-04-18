Now Playing
Posted: April 18, 2017

Steve Perry Solo Album Coming!

Steve Perry Solo Album Coming!
Steve Perry Solo Album Coming!
Steve Perry Solo Album Coming!

By hildiwmmo

WMMO Music News

They were on their feet screaming for him…but it didn’t work.

Former Journey lead singer, Steve Perry, chose not to pick up the mic to sing with the band at their Rock Hall induction a couple of weeks ago.

Perry was obviously touched by the overwhelming love being sent his way (listen to his entire speech below) but, after completing his speech, disappeared backstage and let current Journey singer, Arnel Pineda, sing the songs we know and love so much.

The good news is…he is promising a solo album this year. Now, it should be noted, he has been talking about releasing a solo album for a couple of years now. This time, it sounds a lot more promising.

After the Rock Hall induction ceremony April 7th, Perry told ABC Radio he had begun recording.

“I met someone and I fell in love with this person,” he told ABC Radio. “And I lost this person to breast cancer four years ago. In the midst of that, I had written some songs, and before I met her I had sketched some. And so about a year ago, I started recording.”

We’ll let you know as soon as we hear a release date is etched in stone.


