Posted: March 23, 2017

Steven Tyler’s Bday Wish: Help Troubled Teens

Steven Tyler’s Bday Wish: Help Troubled Teens
Steven Tyler’s Bday Wish: Help Troubled Teens
Steven Tyler’s Bday Wish: Help Troubled Teens

By hildiwmmo

WMMO Music News

Sunday is Steven Tyler’s birthday. He’s asking the public to consider making a donation to Janie’s Fund. The first $10,000 raised, will be matched by a donor.

Janie’s Fund was founded by Tyler and Youth Villages to help young girls who have suffered abuse and neglect.

You can DONATE HERE


