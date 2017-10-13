By ginotaliercio

Love cake? Well you’re gonna love this! The Americas Cake Fair, dedicated to cake, chocolate and sugar arts. It’s happening Friday through Sunday at the the West Concourse of the Orange County Convention Center.

Headliners this weekend….

Mich Turner – cake baker to the stars! …The Queen of England, Gordon Ramsey, Paul McCartney, Ozzy Osbourne, David Beckham

Nancy Fuller – Food Network star… Farmhouse Rules, Holiday Baking Championship

Ron Ben-Israel – the Manolo Blahnik of wedding cakes according the NY Times

Cake Boss Buddy Valastro

Sugar Arts Fashion Show Friday night! Cake costumes & edible ensembles

Hands-on classes, demonstrations, & business seminars

Cake competitions

And here’s a bunch of cool photos in case you needed any more convincing…