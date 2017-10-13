Now Playing
Posted: October 13, 2017

The Americas Cake Fair Happening All Weekend at the Orange County Convention Center!

By ginotaliercio

WMMO Music News

Love cake? Well you’re gonna love this! The Americas Cake Fair, dedicated to cake, chocolate and sugar arts. It’s happening Friday through Sunday at the the West Concourse of the Orange County Convention Center.

Headliners this weekend….

Mich Turner – cake baker to the stars! …The Queen of England, Gordon Ramsey, Paul McCartney, Ozzy Osbourne, David Beckham

Nancy Fuller – Food Network star… Farmhouse Rules, Holiday Baking Championship

Ron Ben-Israel – the Manolo Blahnik of wedding cakes according the NY Times

Cake Boss Buddy Valastro

Sugar Arts Fashion Show Friday night! Cake costumes &amp; edible ensembles

Hands-on classes, demonstrations, &amp; business seminars

Cake competitions

Check em out at:

http://www.CakeFair.com
#CakeFair2017
@CakeFair

Watch Denise wander through the convention and be amazed!

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2F989wmmo%2Fvideos%2F10151252517119945%2F&amp;show_text=0&amp;width=267

Listen to Denise interview Baker to the Stars, Mich Turner.

And here’s a bunch of cool photos in case you needed any more convincing…


