The Eagles’ Lineup for Classic East & West Shows is Complete

Finally everyone’s talking!

Don Henley confirmed a few weeks ago that Deacon Frey, Glenn Frey’s 24 year old son, would be helping fill the big shoes left behind by the death of Glenn Frey last year.

After seeing Deacon perform some of his dad’s songs at a private memorial last year, Don Henley said then that “If there’s ever going to be a gig for all of us, I would want Deacon to be part of it.”

But when he officially announced that Deacon would be joining them, Henley also said someone else would be going out with them too.

Speculation over the past several months had people thinking it would be either Jackson Browne or maybe even Bob Seger (of course, Seger’s busy with his own plans at the moment).

Well, it’s neither. Cue the entrance of country super-star Vince Gill.

If that comes out of left field for you, it’s actually not too surprising as that name had been floating out there too after his part in the salute to the Eagles at the Kennedy Center Honors last December.

Vince Gill said, ‘In my mind, I always thought I’d have made a good Eagle. But in a million years, I never would have seen this coming. It’s pretty surreal.”

For these upcoming shows, Deacon and Vince will divvy up lead vocals on all the songs that Glenn Frey sang lead.

As far as the rest of 2017, what they will do after the Classic East & West Music Festivals, Henley says, “We’re just going to see how it goes.”

