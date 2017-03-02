The Eagles to Play Again?

Pick a side. (Cuz I know you’re gonna.)

Yes, the surviving members of the Eagles love and miss Glenn Frey but as musicians, should be able to continue on doing what they love.

No. It isn’t the Eagles without Glenn Frey. They need to rename themselves.

After Frey’s death, Don Henley immediately came out and said the Eagles were no more but in the past few months he seemed to waver on that stance.

Now, according to Billboard, it looks like The Eagles are going to play again. Just over a year since Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey died, a pair of 2-day concert festivals, billed as Classic East and Classic West are being organized.

The shows will feature the Eagles and Fleetwood Mac with more acts to be signed.

The shows promoters hope they will become annual events with one show at Dodger Stadium in L.A. and the other at Citi Field in New York.