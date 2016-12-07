The Rolling Stones on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’

By Denise Ryan

The Rolling Stones released their first studio album in eleven years last week, Blue and Lonesome, and with it, returned to their roots in the blues.

CBS Sunday Morning sat down with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards to talk about the new album and their success over the years.

You may have seen the piece this past weekend but there are a couple web exclusive interviews up now too.

Watch them all below…

