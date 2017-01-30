Now Playing
Posted: January 30, 2017

The True Story Behind A U2 Classic

The True Story Behind A U2 Classic
The True Story Behind A U2 Classic

By Joe Rock

On January 30th 1972 a protest march was held in the city of Derry in Northern Ireland.

In some places you will see the city listed as “Londonderry”.

That is a result of the disagreements that have plagued the area for centuries.

But on Sunday January 30th 1972 thirteen unarmed protesters were shot and killed by British soldiers.

A fourteenth person injured that day died at a later date from the injuries sustained that day.

The day would come to be known as “Bloody Sunday”.

The events of that day inspired the U2 song “Sunday Bloody Sunday”.

In 2010 the British government after many proceedings determined the soldiers were in the wrong and they even apologized.

If you’d like to know more about these events you can learn more here.

A general view of Free Derry Corner in the Bogside area of Londonderry, in Northern Ireland June 11, 2010. The Saville Inquiry into Bloody Sunday will be published on June 15, 2010 after 12 years and a cost of £190 million pounds (275 million dollars, 230 million euros), the 5,000-page report examines the events of January 30, 1972 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, when 13 civilians were shot dead by British soldiers at a civil rights march. Another man died later from his wounds. AFP PHOTO/ Peter Muhly (Photo credit should read PETER MUHLY/AFP/Getty Images)


