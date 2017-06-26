Now Playing
Posted: June 26, 2017

Tim Tebow’s Comin’ to Play in St. Lucie!

Tim Tebow’s Comin’ to Play in St. Lucie!
Tim Tebow’s Comin’ to Play in St. Lucie!
Tim Tebow’s Comin’ to Play in St. Lucie!

By hildiwmmo

WMMO Music News

The haters are all “he doesn’t deserve it”…blah, blah, blah.

All I wanna know is, when do tickets go on sale? Tebow’s going to be playing a couple of hours away!

The Mets say Tebow has improved enough to warrant a minor league baseball promotion from Low-A with the Columbia Fireflies to High-A in St. Lucie, Florida.

He’s spent his life surprising people so don’t count him out just yet. And one thing’s for sure, he’ll sell tickets. The Mets know that.

Full story here.


