Tim Tebow’s Comin’ to Play in St. Lucie!

The haters are all “he doesn’t deserve it”…blah, blah, blah.

All I wanna know is, when do tickets go on sale? Tebow’s going to be playing a couple of hours away!

The Mets say Tebow has improved enough to warrant a minor league baseball promotion from Low-A with the Columbia Fireflies to High-A in St. Lucie, Florida.

He’s spent his life surprising people so don’t count him out just yet. And one thing’s for sure, he’ll sell tickets. The Mets know that.

