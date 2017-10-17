Now Playing
Posted: October 17, 2017

Tom Petty’s Daughter Shares Sweet Images from Funeral

By hildiwmmo

WMMO Music News

Beloved rocker Tom Petty was laid to rest yesterday during a private funeral attended by his family and inner circle.

Tom Petty Bonnaroo

Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage

Petty was buried at the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in Pacific Palisades, California – the same location where his friend and Traveling Wilbury’s bandmate George Harrison, was laid to rest.

Petty’s daughter, AnnaKim, has been sharing some lovely images on Instagram you can see below. The first 3 are from the funeral yesterday.

Our thoughts are with with his family, band, friends, and all the fans who adore and miss him…

