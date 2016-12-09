Now Playing
Posted: December 09, 2016

Tom Petty Is Headed Our Way

Tom Petty Is Headed Our Way
Tom Petty Is Headed Our Way

By Joe Rock

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers will be celebrating their 40th anniversary by hitting the road.

Tom and the band will be at The Amalie Arena in Tampa on Saturday, May 6, 2017!

Tickets go on sale Friday December 16th at 10AM.

You can check out Tom announcing the tour on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon above.


