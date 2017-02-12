Tom Petty’s Speech Inspires as Rock World Honors Him

Ahhhh, wish I was there.

Stevie Nicks gushed about her friend, Tom Petty, before dueting with him on Stop Dragging My Heart Around, “He is as sweet as he is talented.”Foo Fighters and Gary Clark, Jr. covered Breakdown (clip below).

Kicking off Grammy weekend on Friday night, February 10, Stevie Nicks, the Foo Fighters, ELO and many more celebrated Tom Petty as the MusicCares Person of the Year.

If you’re unfamiliar with Musicares, it’s a well-respected organization that gives musicians who are struggling financially, real help with health care or other personal issues. They’ll be able to help many more now after a record-breaking 8-and-a-half million dollars was raised at the Petty event.

He was given the honor for his creative achievements, but also for his efforts to do good in the world through philanthropy. Not only did Tom give the coolest speech, he also reunited with the Heartbreakers for the first time in about 2 years. Petty’s been spending the last couple producing records, he said.

He told a couple of super-cool stories about the evils of record companies, the story behind Free Fallin’, hangin’ with George Harrison and the origins of rock ‘n’ roll (“the ROLL denotes a swing.”)

Link to Petty’s speech below. Be warned, there’s an F-bomb 7 minutes and 28 seconds in.