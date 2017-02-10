Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits

Posted: February 10, 2017

Tonight! A Full Moon, Lunar Eclipse and a Pale Green Comet

Comments

Related

View Larger
Tonight! A Full Moon, Lunar Eclipse and a Pale Green Comet
View Larger
Tonight! A Full Moon, Lunar Eclipse and a Pale Green Comet

The traditional Snow Moon is set to appear tonight just after sunset.   Be on the look out for it around 5:30 p.m and hang out, because around 7:43 p.m. you can witness the peak of the lunar eclipse.   You can then expect various changes to the moon’s color until 9:54 p.m.   In addition to that, what is called Comet 45P will be visible tonight as well.   However it is not visible to the naked eye, so if you want to see it make sure you’re in a dark environment with binoculars.   It’ll be greenish in color so if you’re looking for it you won’t miss it.   You can expect Comet 45P around 3 a.m.

 

 

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download The Free WMMO App!

Download The Free WMMO App!

Orlando's Classic Hits in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation