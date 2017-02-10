Tonight! A Full Moon, Lunar Eclipse and a Pale Green Comet

The traditional Snow Moon is set to appear tonight just after sunset. Be on the look out for it around 5:30 p.m and hang out, because around 7:43 p.m. you can witness the peak of the lunar eclipse. You can then expect various changes to the moon’s color until 9:54 p.m. In addition to that, what is called Comet 45P will be visible tonight as well. However it is not visible to the naked eye, so if you want to see it make sure you’re in a dark environment with binoculars. It’ll be greenish in color so if you’re looking for it you won’t miss it. You can expect Comet 45P around 3 a.m.