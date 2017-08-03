Now Playing
Posted: August 03, 2017

Trailer! Bruce Willis in Death Wish Reboot

By hildiwmmo

WMMO Music News

Death Wish

Charles Bronson (pictured) starred in the original Death Wish in 1974.

It’s a great story, originally a novel, by Brian Garfield, of a mild-mannered man whose wife is brutally murdered. He then becomes a vigilante.

Bruce Willis is already getting great reviews for his role in the upcoming reboot, due Thanksgiving week on November 22.

 


