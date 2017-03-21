UCF Knights Secure Epic Home Game in NIT Tomorrow!

It could be the Cinderella story of the decade!

The UCF Knights Men’s Basketball team beat Illinois State by one point, using late free throws, to secure a game tomorrow night at home at the CFE Arena against the University of Illinois.

Tickets are free for the first 200 UCF students (surely, those must be gone by now) but are only $12 for the rest of us. Club seats are $20.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE and GO KNIGHTS!