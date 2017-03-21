Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits

Posted: March 21, 2017

UCF Knights Secure Epic Home Game in NIT Tomorrow!

Comments

Related

View Larger
UCF Knights Secure Epic Home Game in NIT Tomorrow!
View Larger
UCF Knights Secure Epic Home Game in NIT Tomorrow!
View Larger
UCF Knights Secure Epic Home Game in NIT Tomorrow!

By hildiwmmo

WMMO Music News

It could be the Cinderella story of the decade!

The UCF Knights Men’s Basketball team beat Illinois State by one point, using late free throws, to secure a game tomorrow night at home at the CFE Arena against the University of Illinois.

Tickets are free for the first 200 UCF students (surely, those must be gone by now) but are only $12 for the rest of us. Club seats are $20.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE and GO KNIGHTS!


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download The Free WMMO App!

Download The Free WMMO App!

Orlando's Classic Hits in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation