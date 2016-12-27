Now Playing
Posted: December 27, 2016

Watch U2 Announce Their Plans For 2017

Watch U2 Announce Their Plans For 2017
Watch U2 Announce Their Plans For 2017

By Joe Rock

On Christmas day U2 posted a video to YouTube, Facebook and Twitter announcing their plans for 2017.

The plans include their long awaited follow up to “Songs Of Innocence” called “Songs Of Experience” as well as some special anniversary shows.

Instead of me telling you though, you can watch the video above and let them tell you.


