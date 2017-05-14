Ever since his departure from AC/DC we have heard that Brian Johnson may have a way to return to live performing.

Recently I read an article that said the technology to restore his hearing worked and they just needed to make it smaller so he could return to the stage.

Then last night it happened, Brian stepped on stage to perform live with Paul Rodgers.

If that wasn’t cool enough Robert Plant was with them as well.

They took a run through the Barrett Strong classic “Money” which The Beatles had covered.

Check out some video of the performance below.