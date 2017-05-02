Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits

Posted: May 02, 2017

Watch Danica Patrick Give Steven Tyler A Wild Ride

Comments

Related

View Larger
Watch Danica Patrick Give Steven Tyler A Wild Ride
LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 10: Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 Aspen Dental Ford, stands on the grid during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 10, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
View Larger
Watch Danica Patrick Give Steven Tyler A Wild Ride
LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 10: Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 Aspen Dental Ford, stands on the grid during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 10, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
View Larger
Watch Danica Patrick Give Steven Tyler A Wild Ride
LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 10: Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 Aspen Dental Ford, stands on the grid during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 10, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
View Larger
Watch Danica Patrick Give Steven Tyler A Wild Ride

By Joe Rock

WMMO Music News

Steven Tyler is a pretty lucky guy.

But being the front guy for a kick ass band like Aerosmith isn’t all fun and games.

Some times the paparazzi can be overwhelming.

When that happens Steven knows he can rely on friends like the most successful woman in American open-wheel racing, Danica Patrick.

Watch what I mean below.

I wonder if I was out in LA if Danica would consider me famous enough lol.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download The Free WMMO App!

Download The Free WMMO App!

Orlando's Classic Hits in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation