Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits

Hurricane Irma

Power Outages Wreaking Havoc Across Florida

Posted: September 11, 2017

Watch Disney VS Irma Videos

Comments

By Joe Rock

WMMO Music News

A good friend, Emmy Award Winning Media Manager of ABC News Ashley Lofaso shot some video at Disney throughout Irma.

You can see the storm prep to the storm itself to some aftermath in these videos.

Call us at (844)862-9890 to let us know what it’s like by you.

This Morning

 

During The Storm

 

The Wind Howls

 

Storm Prep

 

Saturday At Disney


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download The Free WMMO App!

Download The Free WMMO App!

Orlando's Classic Hits in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation