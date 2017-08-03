Now Playing
Posted: August 03, 2017

WATCH: Joe Walsh on Stephen Colbert

By hildiwmmo

WMMO Music News

The Classic East - Day 1

Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for Scoop Marketing

 

Last night Joe Walsh stopped by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and performed Life’s Been Good. Check it out!


