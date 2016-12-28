Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits

Posted: December 28, 2016

Watch Seger, Ringo, Ronstadt Pay Tribute to Eagles at Kennedy Honors

Comments

Related

View Larger
Watch Seger, Ringo, Ronstadt Pay Tribute to Eagles at Kennedy Honors
View Larger
Watch Seger, Ringo, Ronstadt Pay Tribute to Eagles at Kennedy Honors

In case you missed it last night, check out Bob Seger playing the song he co-wrote with his friend, the late Glenn Frey (Heartache Tonight).

Joe Walsh’s brother-in-law, Ringo Starr, introduced a tribute video, narrated by the woman who gave 2 future Eagles their first big gig. Glenn Frey and Don Henley played in Linda Ronstadt’s bands before leaving to start their iconic group.

Other performances included Kings of Leon playing “Take it Easy” and Juanes had the most pressure-filled song, “Hotel California”.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download The Free WMMO App!

Download The Free WMMO App!

Orlando's Classic Hits in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

 

© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2016 Rovi Corporation