In case you missed it last night, check out Bob Seger playing the song he co-wrote with his friend, the late Glenn Frey (Heartache Tonight).

Joe Walsh’s brother-in-law, Ringo Starr, introduced a tribute video, narrated by the woman who gave 2 future Eagles their first big gig. Glenn Frey and Don Henley played in Linda Ronstadt’s bands before leaving to start their iconic group.

Other performances included Kings of Leon playing “Take it Easy” and Juanes had the most pressure-filled song, “Hotel California”.