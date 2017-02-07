Now Playing
Posted: February 07, 2017

Watch Some Of New Def Leppard Concert Film Coming Friday

By Joe Rock

Def leppard certainly showed in 2016 that the band has staying power.

They even returned to the road after giving Joe Elliott a chance to rest his voice.

They are also heading full bore into 2017 by releasing a new concert film “And There Will Be A Next Time: Live In Detroit” on February 10th.

Check out a few tunes from the film here.

 


