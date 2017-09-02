Watch The Video For The New U2 Song “The Blackout”

By Joe Rock

WMMO Music News

U2 have been talking about their next album “Songs Of Experience” for quite a while.

It is their follow up to the album they gave away free to everybody’s iTunes “Songs Of Innocence”.

This week they released a live video of “The Blackout” which is a song from the album.

You can watch the video below.

There are rumors that “Songs Of Experience” will come out on December 1st.