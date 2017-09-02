Sign in with your existing account
Posted: September 02, 2017
Watch The Video For The New U2 Song “The Blackout”
By
Joe Rock
WMMO Music News
U2 have been talking about their next album “Songs Of Experience” for quite a while.
It is their follow up to the album they gave away free to everybody’s iTunes “Songs Of Innocence”.
This week they released a live video of “The Blackout” which is a song from the album.
You can watch the video below.
There are rumors that “Songs Of Experience” will come out on December 1st.
