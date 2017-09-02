Now Playing
Posted: September 02, 2017

Watch The Video For The New U2 Song “The Blackout”

By Joe Rock

WMMO Music News

U2 have been talking about their next album “Songs Of Experience” for quite a while.

It is their follow up to the album they gave away free to everybody’s iTunes “Songs Of Innocence”.

This week they released a live video of “The Blackout” which is a song from the album.

You can watch the video below.

There are rumors that “Songs Of Experience” will come out on December 1st.


