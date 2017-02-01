Watch Video For New Mellencamp Song

By Joe Rock

Just a couple weeks ago ohn Mellencamp released a new song called “Easy Target”.

The song has a very old style feel musically and if I didn’t know it was John Mellencamp I wouldn’t guess from the vocal.

Quite honestly it sounded more like Tom Waits singing and even musically.

John has never been one to shy away from tough topics and this song is no exception.

John walks head on into controversial topics in this song.

There is no album that seems to be planned to go with this song.

I get the feeling that once John wrote it he just wanted it out there.

I’ll keep my eyes and ears open for any album or tour news to go with this release.