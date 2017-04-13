We’ll Be At Welcome To Rockville, Will You?

Coming up on April 29th and 30th Welcome to Rockville will invade Jacksonville.

Myself and Rob Stone are going to drive up and cover 2 days of Rock, food and so much more.

How could I not go to a festival that includes my name.

Among the food choices will be Bacon Invasion and Pie Hard.

They both sound like worthwhile visits.

The list of bands is quite long and it features Def Leppard wrapping it up Sunday night.

We’ll be there talking to bands, eating and hoping to see you too.

Check out the schedule of bands below and get all the other info you need here.