Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits

Posted: April 13, 2017

We’ll Be At Welcome To Rockville, Will You?

Comments

Related

View Larger
We’ll Be At Welcome To Rockville, Will You?
View Larger
We’ll Be At Welcome To Rockville, Will You?
View Larger
We’ll Be At Welcome To Rockville, Will You?
View Larger
We’ll Be At Welcome To Rockville, Will You?
View Larger
We’ll Be At Welcome To Rockville, Will You?
View Larger
We’ll Be At Welcome To Rockville, Will You?
View Larger
We’ll Be At Welcome To Rockville, Will You?
View Larger
We’ll Be At Welcome To Rockville, Will You?
View Larger
We’ll Be At Welcome To Rockville, Will You?
View Larger
We’ll Be At Welcome To Rockville, Will You?

By Joe Rock

WMMO Music News

Coming up on April 29th and 30th Welcome to Rockville will invade Jacksonville.

Myself and Rob Stone are going to drive up and cover 2 days of Rock, food and so much more.

How could I not go to a festival that includes my name.

Among the food choices will be Bacon Invasion and Pie Hard.

They both sound like worthwhile visits.

The list of bands is quite long and it features Def Leppard wrapping it up Sunday night.

We’ll be there talking to bands, eating and hoping to see you too.

Check out the schedule of bands below and get all the other info you need here.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download The Free WMMO App!

Download The Free WMMO App!

Orlando's Classic Hits in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation