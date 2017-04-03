Will Perry Sing at Rock Hall Induction Friday?

We know now that famed Journey singer Steve Perry WILL be in attendance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Friday night.

What we all wanna know is…will he join the band for a song?

Probably not. At least that’s what keyboardist Jonathan Cain thinks.

In an interview with the Dayton Daily News, Cain said Perry is “just going to accept the award and then skedaddle.” This means we’ll be hearing Arnel Pineda sing instead. Which is probably why Perry will skedaddle.

Not to take anything away from Pineda. He does as good a job singing those songs. I think most agree, though, it’s gonna be so good to see Perry after so long that NOT hearing him sing will sting a bit.

We’ll see the highlights of the ceremony, including band performances and jam session, when HBO airs the Rock Hall special on Saturday, April 29 at 8pm.

Journey will be inducted, along with Yes, Electric Light Orchestra, Joan Baez, Tupac Shakur and Pearl Jam.

Still, when you look at the video above of a joyful Steve Perry running through the stands to lead a sing-a-long to Journey’s “Lights” while watching his beloved San Francisco Giants in the World Series 3 years ago, you have to hope he will be lured into the spotlight, at least one more time…