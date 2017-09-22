Yard Debris Drop-Off Locations

By hildiwmmo

The City Beautiful is beginning to stink. Hurricane Irma, the gift that keeps on giving.

The City of Orlando said the amount of yard debris littering roadways is more than the amount they would normally pick up in 4-and-a-half years! So, even with crews working 7 days a week, it’s going to take several weeks before they get to all of it.

If you really want it gone, some cities and municipalities have opened drop-off locations for residents.

