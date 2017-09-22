Now Playing
Posted: September 22, 2017

Yard Debris Drop-Off Locations

By hildiwmmo

WMMO Music News

The City Beautiful is beginning to stink. Hurricane Irma, the gift that keeps on giving.

The City of Orlando said the amount of yard debris littering roadways is more than the amount they would normally pick up in 4-and-a-half years! So, even with crews working 7 days a week, it’s going to take several weeks before they get to all of it.

If you really want it gone, some cities and municipalities have opened drop-off locations for residents.

Here are the information pages for each county:

Orange County 

Seminole County

Osceola County

Lake County

Volusia County

 

 


