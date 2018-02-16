Now Playing
Posted: February 16, 2018

Call 844-826-9890 To Win

Listen all week at noon for your chance to win tickets to Dead & Company on Tuesday, February 27th at the Amway Center.

Just call the WMMO Hotline when you hear the cue, be caller #9 and you could win tickets to the show!

WMMO Hotline: 844-862-9890

 

***The Dead & Company concert previously scheduled for December 7th here in Orlando is rescheduled for Feb 27. All tickets for the show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Should ticket-holders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at the point of purchase***

