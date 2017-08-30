Rockers React To Harvey Devastation 

David J. Phillip/AP

Homes are surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

By Gino Taliercio

As the world watches the devastation left behind by one of the costliest storms in history, rockers across the globe are taking to social media to send heartfelt support.

Sending our love & support to our friends in Texas affected by Tropical Storm Harvey at this time. — Slash (@Slash) August 27, 2017

Today the Bad Boys of Boston are thinking of the great people of Houston and all of our friends in the Lone Star State... Posted by Aerosmith on Monday, August 28, 2017

A statement from ZZ Top regarding the Texas floods. pic.twitter.com/DdkwNFNFRs — ZZ Top (@ZZTop) August 28, 2017

To our friends in Houston - Thinking of you and praying for you all. Bri pic.twitter.com/lVEBR3fQ1l — Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) August 28, 2017