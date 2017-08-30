Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
WMMO
Last Song Played
Orlando's Classic Hits

Posted: August 31, 2017

Rockers React To Harvey Devastation 

Comments
Homes are surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/AP
Homes are surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

By Gino Taliercio

As the world watches the devastation left behind by one of the costliest storms in history, rockers across the globe are taking to social media to send heartfelt support.




Today the Bad Boys of Boston are thinking of the great people of Houston and all of our friends in the Lone Star State...

Posted by Aerosmith on Monday, August 28, 2017






Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download The Free WMMO App!

Download The Free WMMO App!

Orlando's Classic Hits in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation