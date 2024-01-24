Win Tickets To Absolute Queen & Absolute Def Leppard

Absolute Queen

Enter below for your opportunity to win a night out at the House of Blues! You could score two tickets to see Absolute Queen & Absolute Def Leppard live on Friday, February 9th.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/24/24-2/4/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. Up to ONE (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Absolute Queen and Absolute Def Leppard at House of Blues on 2/9/24 . ARV = $35. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

