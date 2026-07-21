Are businesses measuring the wrong marketing metrics? Marketing leaders weigh in

Independent Contributor

Most businesses measure the wrong marketing metrics, focusing on easy-to-collect numbers. Instead, you should focus on metrics like bounce rate, net promoter score, click-through rate, cost per acquisition, and return on ad spend.

Why are these metrics so important in the first place? Beyond justifying your marketing budget, tracking the right metrics helps you optimize your campaigns in real time. The earlier you spot key trends, the more effective your response is.

Which Marketing Metrics Should You Track?

Choosing the right metrics will depend on your brand's goals. That said, here are five key marketing metrics that almost every business should track.

1. Net Promoter Score

Net Promoter Score is essential for measuring marketing success. It classifies your customers based on how likely they are to suggest your products or business. Quantifying this information can help increase customer retention.

Making use of word-of-mouth recommendations is also a cost-effective growth approach. Friends and family are often the most persuasive promoters.

2. Cost Per Acquisition (CPA)

CPA shows you the overall cost of a single customer completing a particular action. Knowing how much it costs to get a conversion is among the key business growth indicators. It helps you allocate your budget across marketing channels.

Try to identify channels where the CPA is low, and the return on investment (ROI) is notably higher. These channels are usually well worth investing in.

3. Click-Through Rate (CTR)

Your CTR is the percentage of people who've clicked on a specific CTA out of all people who've seen it. Monitoring CTR shows how relevant your ads or content is to your target audience. A "good" CTR will vary based on the platform:

Google Paid Search Ads: Usually averages 3% - 5%

Display Advertising: 0.5% - 1%

Email Marketing Campaigns: 2% - 5%

4. Return on Ad Spend (ROAS)

No marketing performance analysis could be complete without ROAS. It calculates the revenue you've earned for every dollar you've spent on marketing. This is the clearest, most actionable insight into how effective your campaigns are.

There are many ways to optimize ROAS. One method is to run many campaigns in parallel and use ROAS to compare them to one another.

5. Bounce Rate

The bounce rate measures how often visitors will leave your site without taking action. It's one of the most essential marketing KPIs for identifying conversion potential. A "good" bounce rate is usually at or under 40%.

If your bounce rate is a little high, try reducing it by putting your essential content on the homepage. From there, you can direct customers to other key pages.

Does It Make Sense to Hire Marketing Experts?

In a small business, tracking these metrics can take more effort than you'd like. If so, your best bet may be to hire a marketing agency. The benefits are:

Maximized ROI

Time savings

Unbiased perspective

Specialized skill sets

Of course, it's also important to choose the right marketing firm. For example, Flying Goat Agency can personalize every marketing campaign to your needs.

Marketing Metrics Made Easy

Tracking the wrong marketing metrics can be a fast track to business irrelevancy. Fortunately, there are also plenty of metrics that offer key insights to any business. The above guide is a good starting point for identifying and using them!

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.