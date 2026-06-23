Classic rock stars who built incredible car collections

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Numerous classic rock music celebrities used their success to collect a vast number of cars, from classic Ferraris to muscle cars. For decades, these musicians have accumulated garages with the best vehicles available in the market.

This interest in car collections is gaining popularity every year. Hagerty states that there are approximately 43 million cars in the United States that can be referred to as collector cars. This fact demonstrates the great demand for the supercars that rock musicians tend to buy.

Collecting automobiles became a passion rather than a simple hobby for many rock stars.

Rod Stewart's Lifelong Love of Classic Cars

Rod Stewart is well-known for his obsession with automobiles. Over the years, Rod has collected various old and new cars from Europe and America, which made him one of the most famous car collectors in Hollywood.

The musician often talks about the beauty and unique engineering of different classic cars. His car collection consists of luxury classics, muscle cars, and rare models that attract everybody's attention. In Rod Stewart's garage, one can feel the spirit of a vintage car collector.

Eric Clapton's Ferrari Obsession

Besides music, Clapton has gained a reputation among many car enthusiasts as the owner of the rarest Ferrari models ever produced.

Through the years, he bought several models from this manufacturer and even had a custom Ferrari created called the SP12 EC. The man's love for Italian automobiles has brought him recognition as one of the top celebrity collectors in the car industry. Ferrari continues to be one of the most valued brands for car collectors.

Steven Tyler's Collection of American Performance Cars

Being the frontman of the band Aerosmith, Steven Tyler has always loved driving high-performance cars. His collection includes luxury cars, sports cars, and fast American cars. American high-performance cars continue to be favored by collectors.

His love for cars is evident in the exotic rides he is often seen driving around in. Steven Tyler, as a person, matches the vibe of his iconic rock band, Aerosmith.

Sammy Hagar's Passion for Fast Cars

There is nothing that Sammy Hagar doesn't know about fast cars. As the former Van Halen singer, he has had a passion for exotic cars and sports cars throughout his life.

Hagar's garage includes high-end sports cars manufactured by top brands. Hagar is an example of how many rock stars seem to love collecting fast and stylish cars.

Fans who want to experience exotic performance for themselves can drive iconic Lamborghini supercars through premium rental experiences.

Why Rock Stars Love Building Car Collections

Since their inception, cars and music have been associated with freedom, creativity, and style. This explains why many iconic rock stars have had a burning desire to collect great cars.

While some prefer collecting a specific model, such as a muscle car, others opt for exotic cars. Some have even tried to assemble the biggest car collection.

Today, there seems to be a continuous growth in the market for car collections. Explore more of our website for the latest in classic rock.

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