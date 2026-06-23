Summer officially began this past Sunday on Father’s Day, June 20th. However, Summer felt like it began over a month ago when temps in Orlando were hitting the mid-90’s already.

So, now that Summer is here, along with the heat, you might be spending a little more time at the pool or the beach. What are the 10 best rock songs for Summertime?

Well, this isn’t our personal list, but it’s a pretty decent one that we wanted to share with you. Ultimate Classic Rock put together a list of what they’re calling “The 10 Best Rock Songs About Summer” and we wanted to get your take on which ones belong and which ones need to go.

1. “The Boys of Summer” Don Henley (1984)

2. “Summer in the City” The Lovin’ Spoonful (1966)

3. “School’s Out” Alice Cooper (1972)

4. “Vacation” The Go-Go’s (1982)

5. “Mr. Blue Sky” Electric Light Orchestra (1978)

6. “Summer Breeze” Seals & Crofts (1972)

7. “California Girls” The Beach Boys (1965)

8. “Saturday in the Park” Chicago (1972)

9. “Summer of ’69” Bryan Adams (1985)

10. “Hot Fun in the Summertime”, Sly & the Family Stone (1969)