10 classic rock songs that became TV theme songs

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - NOVEMBER 10: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Steven Tyler performs and speaks with clients of Recovery Unplugged Treatment Center to provide the powerful, inspirational message of recovery through music with longtime friend, singer/songwriter, Richie Supa on November 10, 2014 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Recovery Unplugged)

It’s one thing to have a favorite show, but when it has a rockin’ opening theme song, that’s just a bonus!

Here are 10 songs that you hear on our radio station that you might not even realize they were the theme songs to some pretty big TV shows...

“Who Are You” from The Who - Theme song for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”

“Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones - “Tour of Duty” on CBS

Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation” is the theme song for “Freaks and Geeks”

Joe Cocker’s “With A Little Help From My Friends” could be heard at the start of ABC’s hit series “The Wonder Years”

“Livin’ on the Edge” by Aerosmith - Theme song for “Ice Road Truckers” on The History Channel

Do you remember the TV show “Bosom Buddies?” Do you remember the theme song? It was Billy Joel’s “My Life.”

If you watched “The Drew Carey Show,” you probably remember the theme song, “Cleveland Rocks” from The Presidents o the United States of America

“Closer To Free” by the Bodeans was the theme song of “Party of Five”

R.E.M.’s “Stand” was the theme song to the Chris Elliott show “Get A Life”

“Next year” by the Foo Fighters is the theme song from NBC’s “Ed”

Ultimate Classic Rock has 10 more songs that became TV theme songs that you can check out here.