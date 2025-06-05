The 10 greatest power ballads in rock history

By Jay Edwards

Let’s start off with this disclaimer...

This is not my personal list, so when you disagree with some choices, don’t blame me. lol

Ultimate Classic Rock ranked the “50 Greatest Power Ballads in Rock History” and here are the Top 10: Spoiler alert: Most of them are from the ’80s!

Here are the Top 10:

1. “Purple Rain” by Prince

2. “Alone” from Heart

3. “November Rain,” Guns N’ Roses

4. “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey (A power ballad?)

5. “I Want to Know What Love Is,” Foreigner

6. “Home Sweet Home,” Motley Crue

7. “Dream On” from Aerosmith

8. “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)”by Meat Loaf

9. “Sister Christian,” Night Ranger

10. “Heaven” by Bryan Adams

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

