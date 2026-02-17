10 huge rock stars without a solo album

No matter how successful a band is, at some point it always seems like someone wants to take a chance and go solo. For some, it has worked out really well and for others, they’re just not the same without their band.

But, there are some big name rockers with world-wide popularity that could probably go solo and be successful but for whatever reason, they chose not to.

Here are some of those names, 10 rock stars without solo albums:

1. Axl Rose from Guns N’ Roses

2. Eddie Van Halen

3. Michael Stipe, REM’s front man

4. James Hetfield of Metallica

5. Bono from U2

6. Angus Young of AC/DC

7. Rush’s Neil Peart

8. Joe Elliott, lead singer of Def Leppard

9. Ritchie Blackmore ofDeep Purple/Rainbow

10. Nikki Sixx from Motley Crue

I’m adding another one, but I can’t see him solo, even though Flea just put out a solo album and that’s Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

You can check out a few more artists without solo albums at Ultimate Classic Rock.