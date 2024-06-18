10 Songs That Defined 90s Rock

I graduated from Lake Brantley High School in 1992, so music from that decade brings back a lot of really great memories. The Seattle grunge scene was at its peak, Guns n’ Roses “Use Your Illusion” tour was selling out all over the U.S. and I couldn’t get enough of names like Chris Cornell, Eddie Vedder and Kurt Cobain.
As I was scrolling through some rock news, I came across this list of “The Best 90s Rock Songs: 10 Hits That Defined The Decade” from Sound of Life which got me thinking. Their Top 10 was pretty good, but they left off a few of my personal favorites. So, below you’ll find their Top 10, followed by a few of my personal favorites.
10. “Everlong” - Foo Fighters
9. “Fake Plastic Trees” - Radiohead
8. “Buddy Holly” - Weezer
7. “Semi-Charmed Life” - Third Eye Blind
6. “November Rain” - Guns N’ Roses
5. “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” - The Smashing Pumpkins
4. “Just A Girl” - No Doubt
3. “Alive” - Pearl Jam
2. “Black Hole Sun” - Soundgarden
1. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” - Nirvana
And now 10 of my personal favorites...
“Plush” - Stone Temple Pilots
“Man in the Box” - Alice In Chains
“Crazy” - Aerosmith
“All the Small Things” - Blink-182
“Basket Case” - Green Day
“Right Now” - Van Halen
“Been Caught Stealing” - Jane’s Addiction
“Under the Bridge” - Red Hot Chili Peppers
“Enter Sandman” - Metallica
“Wind of Change” - Scorpions