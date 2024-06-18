10 Songs That Defined 90s Rock

Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain documentary: The BBC is presenting a documentary about Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain that will air on April 13. (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

By Jay Edwards

I graduated from Lake Brantley High School in 1992, so music from that decade brings back a lot of really great memories. The Seattle grunge scene was at its peak, Guns n’ Roses “Use Your Illusion” tour was selling out all over the U.S. and I couldn’t get enough of names like Chris Cornell, Eddie Vedder and Kurt Cobain.

As I was scrolling through some rock news, I came across this list of “The Best 90s Rock Songs: 10 Hits That Defined The Decade” from Sound of Life which got me thinking. Their Top 10 was pretty good, but they left off a few of my personal favorites. So, below you’ll find their Top 10, followed by a few of my personal favorites.

10. “Everlong” - Foo Fighters

9. “Fake Plastic Trees” - Radiohead

8. “Buddy Holly” - Weezer

7. “Semi-Charmed Life” - Third Eye Blind

6. “November Rain” - Guns N’ Roses

5. “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” - The Smashing Pumpkins

4. “Just A Girl” - No Doubt

3. “Alive” - Pearl Jam

2. “Black Hole Sun” - Soundgarden

1. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” - Nirvana


And now 10 of my personal favorites...

“Plush” - Stone Temple Pilots

“Man in the Box” - Alice In Chains

“Crazy” - Aerosmith

“All the Small Things” - Blink-182

“Basket Case” - Green Day

“Right Now” - Van Halen

“Been Caught Stealing” - Jane’s Addiction

“Under the Bridge” - Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Enter Sandman” - Metallica

“Wind of Change” - Scorpions





Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

