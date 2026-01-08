The 15 best ballads from your favorite metal hair bands

Bon Jovi perform at summer rock festival 'Super Rock 84' on their first visit to Japan, Naogoya Baseball Stadium, Aichi, Japan, on Aug. 4, 1984. (L-R) Richie Sambora, Jon Bon Jovi, Alec John Such. (Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images)

Remember the days of big hair, lots of hairspray and some likker power ballads that made it onto your mix tape? Well, chances are, a few of these songs were definitely on it.

When it comes to power ballads, these bands knew how to write and perform them. Loudwire came up with a list of the 15 best ballads from your favorite metal hard bands. Let’s see if you agree...

1. “What It Takes”, Aerosmith (1989)

2. “Bed of Roses”, Bon Jovi (1992)

3. “Coming Home”, Cinderella (1988)

4. “Bringin’ on the Heartbreak”, Def Leppard (1981)

5. “Alone Again”, Dokken (1984)

6. “Hole Hearted”, Extreme (1990)

7. “Forever”, KISS (1989)

8. “Don’t Close Your Eyes”, Kix (1988)

9. “Home Sweet Home”, Motley Crue (1985)

10. “Mama, I’m Coming Home”, Ozzy Osbourne (1991)

11. “I Won’t Forget You”, Poison (1986)

12. “Wasted Time”, Skid Row (1991)

13. “I Saw Red”, Warrant (1990)

14. “Is This Love”, Whitesnake (1987)

15. “Headed for a Heartbreak”, Winger (1988)