The 1980 Sunset Strip Billboard Ad for Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’, Is Still A Thing Of Legend

January 23rd, 46 years ago this weekend, one of the greatest rock billboard ads ever created was all the buzz across L.A., and shortly the whole country, and even the world.

Billboards over Sunset Avenue have always been the biggest of the big, and the most creative ads ever pasted over a road. And the ad for Pink Floyd’s ‘soon to be released’ album ‘The Wall’ back in 1980 still stands out as one of the best.

Originally just a billboard with a white brick wall, every day a single brick was “removed”, slowly revealing the inner album artwork, until they finally removed the final brick and added the super iconic Pink Floyd ‘The Wall’ artwork.

They even ran radio and TV ads for the album and later the movie.