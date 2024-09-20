2 Florida cities make the list of the "Rudest Cities in America"

I had to share this and brag, since Orlando didn’t even make the list! However, our friends to the South in Tampa and Miami did! But there’s a catch...

This wasn’t voted on by tourists or visitors or some random blogger. Nope, this was voted on by their own residents!

Preply asked 1,500 residents in the 46 largest metro areas in the U.S. and asked them about how rude their residents were. Jacksonville came in at #12, but no Orlando anywhere on the list. So, either we’re polite or just good liars. lol

These are the Top 10 rudest cities:

1. Miami

2. Philadelphia

3. Tampa

4. Louisville, Kentucky

5. Oakland, California

6. Boston

7. Memphis

8. Las Vegas

9. Long Beach, California

10. Charlotte, North Carolina.



