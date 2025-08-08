The 20 best classic rock songs from 20 different artists

We’ve all seen list after list of the greatest songs or top artists of all-time, some we agree with and some of they are awful. However, “Ultimate Classic Rock” tried to do things a little differently this time.
They came up with a list of the “Top 100 Songs, by 100 Different Artists.” Meaning, no artist is allowed to make the Top 100 twice, no matter how many monster hits they have.
Here is the Top 20 and if you want to see the full list of 100 songs, click here:
1. “Sweet Emotion” by Aerosmith
2. “Kashmir” Led Zeppelin
3. “Gimme Shelter” The Rolling Stones
4. “Back in Black” AC/DC
5. “A Day in the Life” The Beatles
6. “All Along the Watchtower” The Jimi Hendrix Experience
7. “Bohemian Rhapsody” Queen
8. “Everybody Wants Some” Van Halen
9. “Comfortably Numb” Pink Floyd
10. “Paranoid” Black Sabbath
11. “Baba O’Riley” The Who
12. “Sweet Child O’ Mine” Guns N’ Roses
13. “Don’t Stop Believin’” Journey
14. “Sweet Home Alabama” Lynyrd Skynyrd
15. “Fortunate Son” Creedence Clearwater Revival
16. “Born to Run” Bruce Springsteen
17. “Crazy Train” Ozzy Osbourne
18. “L.A. Woman” by The Doors
19. “La Grange” ZZ Top
20. “Hotel California” Eagles