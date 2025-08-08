The 20 best classic rock songs from 20 different artists

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 23: Singer Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs onstage during Fox's "American Idol 2012" results show at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on May 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

We’ve all seen list after list of the greatest songs or top artists of all-time, some we agree with and some of they are awful. However, “Ultimate Classic Rock” tried to do things a little differently this time.

They came up with a list of the “Top 100 Songs, by 100 Different Artists.” Meaning, no artist is allowed to make the Top 100 twice, no matter how many monster hits they have.

Here is the Top 20 and if you want to see the full list of 100 songs, click here:

1. “Sweet Emotion” by Aerosmith

2. “Kashmir” Led Zeppelin

3. “Gimme Shelter” The Rolling Stones

4. “Back in Black” AC/DC

5. “A Day in the Life” The Beatles

6. “All Along the Watchtower” The Jimi Hendrix Experience

7. “Bohemian Rhapsody” Queen

8. “Everybody Wants Some” Van Halen

9. “Comfortably Numb” Pink Floyd

10. “Paranoid” Black Sabbath

11. “Baba O’Riley” The Who

12. “Sweet Child O’ Mine” Guns N’ Roses

13. “Don’t Stop Believin’” Journey

14. “Sweet Home Alabama” Lynyrd Skynyrd

15. “Fortunate Son” Creedence Clearwater Revival

16. “Born to Run” Bruce Springsteen

17. “Crazy Train” Ozzy Osbourne

18. “L.A. Woman” by The Doors

19. “La Grange” ZZ Top

20. “Hotel California” Eagles